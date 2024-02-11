Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) The Jaipur chapter of the HindAyan Delhi to Pune Cycle Expedition 2024, which aims to promote a career in the armed forces, was organised on Saturday.

The expedition was flagged off from the landmark Albert Hall by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Vijay.

The cycle rally also aims to promote the culture of cycling for good health and better mental robustness among citizens of India.

The second edition of the HindAyan Delhi to Pune Cycle Expedition started from the National War Memorial in Delhi on February 10 and will end in Pune on February 19, on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"This year's theme is Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat," according to a release.

A total of 35 cyclists participated in the event. A group of 25 cyclists from NDRF was led by Inspector Vijay Singh and a team of 10 from the Territorial Army was led by Major Mandeep Singh.

"In order to promote the culture of cycling and give a platform to cycling teams to practise outdoor, we have organised the HindAyan Cycle Expedition and Race," Vishnudas Chapke, who is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe overland travelling through 35 countries in five continents, said in the release.

