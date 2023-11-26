Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Parts of west Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer and Barmer, received light rainfall triggered by a western disturbance in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the weather office said.

Sanchore (Jalore) witnessed hailstorm during the period but eastern Rajasthan mostly remained dry, it said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

“Due to a western disturbance, light rain has been recorded in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts in the last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall of 8 mm has been recorded in Sedwa, Barmer,” a Met department official said.

“A trough in easterly winds is forming over the state today and due to a western disturbance being active in the upper levels of the atmosphere which will result in rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions today (Sunday),” the official said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at some places in Udaipur and Jodhpur division, and some places could see hailstorm and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, the official said.

The official added that there was a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain at isolated places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.

Some areas of Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisionsare likely to see rain and thunder on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the weather will remain dry and the temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees, the Met department said. There is a possibility of fog at some places, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)