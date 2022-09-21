Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu power distribution corporation limited (JPDCL) on Wednesday called upon the domestic consumers to take the benefit of the recently announced amnesty scheme to avail the waiver of 100 per cent interest surcharge on outstanding bills and avoid penalty.

The decision was taken by the administrative council in view of domestic consumers not being able to avail the benefits of the last scheme due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the scheme period.

"We call upon domestic consumers to take the benefit of the power amnesty scheme- 2022 to avail the waiver of 100 per cent interest surcharge accumulated on outstanding bills ending March, 2022 and to avoid penalty and legal action, besides disconnection of power," said Shiv Anant Tayal, MD of JPDCL.

Giving details of amnesty scheme, Tayal said: "100 per cent interest and surcharge accumulated on outstanding bills ending March 2022 shall be waived off in favour of domestic consumers."

The principal amount, after waiver of interest up to March 2022, has to be deposited in a maximum of 12 monthly installments by September 2023, he added.

He further said that those failing to avail amnesty scheme and don't pay principal amount shall invite penalty and legal action, besides disconnection of power.

Tayal also added that the current bills generated after March 2022 are to be paid simultaneously with the outstanding principal amount.

"Those who fail to pay current bills simultaneously shall forfeit the benefit of scheme and face disconnection of power supply," he cautioned .

Tayal said it has been decided that two separate bills -- current bills and amnesty bills -- shall be generated for domestic consumers who are eligible to avail the scheme. "The billing process for amnesty shall start from the next month," he said.

To publicise the scheme, PDD has also decided to form joint teams of district administration and elected representatives including DDC, BDC members and corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation with PDD officers so that maximum number of people can avail the benefit of the scheme.

More than 3 lakh domestic power consumers across the Jammu region are expected to avail the benefit of the scheme approved by the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha a few days back.

