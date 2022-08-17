New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Japanese lender MUFG Bank on Wednesday announced the beginning of operations from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in India.

Earlier in May, MUFG had received approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority in India and the Financial Services Agency of Japan for the opening of this branch office in Gujarat.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Fold 4 Record Over 50k Pre-Bookings in Less Than 12 Hours.

MUFG opened its first branch in 1953 in Mumbai and with the latest one at GIFT City, its total number of branches reached six. The other centres are New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Neemrana.

Going forward, the bank will strive to further leverage its enhanced office footprint to provide an even more extensive and enriched suite of financial services to meet the diverse needs of its customers, MUFG said in a release.

Also Read | Moto Tab G62 With 7,700mAh Battery Debuts in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Stating that India's growth story is phenomenal, Shashank Joshi, Deputy CEO of India, expressed gratitude on being recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first Japanese bank to open a branch in GIFT City.

"We are fully committed to leveraging our presence in GIFT City to contribute to India's vision of being a gateway to the world," Joshi said.

He said the bank will harness its capabilities and relationships to facilitate greater business collaboration and synergies between India and Japan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)