Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) JD(S) MLA M T Krishnappa on Saturday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "luring" opposition legislators to join the Congress party.

"If I ask for a polytechnic college for my constituency, Siddaramaiah tells me to join the Congress party. Is it right for a Chief Minister to behave like this?" he alleged.

Also Read | RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 at rrbapply.gov.in: Registration for 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Begin, Know Age Limit, Application Fee and Steps To Apply.

The Turuvekere MLA made the allegation while participating in a massive protest held by JD(S) against the Congress government here over recent price hikes and alleged corruption.

"It's been two years since we became MLAs, but not even Rs 50 crore has been granted for the development of our constituencies. They don't even allocate funds to fill potholes. All they do is loot, nothing else. This is a poverty-stricken government. Those who can't even fix potholes hand out Rs 2,000," he alleged.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Krishnappa further claimed that even if it takes another 20 years, he will still stay with JD(S).

"When we ask for a polytechnic college, they say 'join the Congress.' Why Congress? It's a sinking party. Even if it takes another twenty years, I will stay with JD(S)," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)