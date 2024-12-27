Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has been entrusted with the task of establishing a water theme park on 11 acres of prime land along the Tawi River in Jammu city, officials said.

The park has been envisaged as a major addition to Jammu's tourist attractions, complementing the existing Tawi lakefront, the zoological park, and other recreational facilities.

The decision was announced during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to discuss strategies for setting up the water theme park at Sidhra, a locality near the Tawi River.

Dulloo advised the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) to use the land as their equity in the project so that it would be a source of regular income for the authority.

He also directed the authority to invite Expressions of Interest (EoI) for developing the water amusement park under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The chief secretary said that the park would contribute to Jammu's transformation into a standalone tourist destination.

During the meeting, Dulloo reviewed the land identified for the project near the Sidhra Golf Course and instructed the Housing department to ensure that it is free of encumbrances. He also directed it to secure a No Objection Certificate from the Forest Department.

Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur, provided an update on the land status.

She informed the meeting that a 92-kanal and 3-marla parcel in Dwara village, adjacent to the Sidhra Golf Course, has been earmarked for the water park. The proposed site, approximately 4 kilometers from the National Highway, is designated as "Recreation Use" in the Master Plan 2032 and is valued at Rs 129.36 crore.

The meeting was also informed that an earlier EoI had attracted an offer, which is currently under consideration for appointing a transaction advisor to draft the Request for Proposal (RFP).

The park, once complete, may every year attract approximately 20 lakh visitors, including pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Yatra.

