Ranchi, Sept 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated through virtual mode a 132/33 KV grid substation at Meral (Bhagodih) grid in Garhwa district.

He also laid the foundation stone for two more grid substations of similar capacities at Nagar Utari and Chhatarpur in Palamu Division, an official release said.

Soren said with this, Palamu division will no more face electricity shortages.

"Our government has taken special care of Palamu division. It is the priority of the state government to bring qualitative improvement in basic facilities in the entire Palamu division including Garhwa district," Soren said.

The CM said with the inauguration of 132/33 KV grid substation at Meral, Bhagodih in Garhwa district, areas like Makri, Pandariya, Buka, Garda, Saraiya, Arsali will be benefitted.

He said that a water irrigation project was also underway in Garhwa which will be completed on war-footing to ensure drinking water and irrigation facilities.

Construction work of 132/33 KV grid sub-station in Chhatarpur and Bhavnathpur will be completed in next 24 months, the chief minister said.

Soren said that GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) technology is being used for the first time in the power substation grid to be built in Chhatarpur.

With the use of GIS technology, there will be less disruptions in power transmission.

