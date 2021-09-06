Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its X70 Series on September 9, 2021 in China. The global launch was scheduled for September 10, 2021. Now, according to a report from 91 Mobiles, the global launch of the Vivo X70 Series has been postponed. The Vivo X70 lineup will now be launched globally on September 13, 2021, which is just ahead of the iPhone 13 lineup launch. Vivo X70 Series will comprise Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ smartphones. Vivo X70 Pro+ To Come With 50MP Main Camera & Snapdragon 888+ SoC: Report.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X70 is expected to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. The handset is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 512GB of internal storage. For optics, the device is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 40MP main camera, a 12MP secondary snapper and a 12MP shooter.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro phone will flaunt a 6.56-inch AMOLED curved edge display. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is likely to be fuelled by a 4,380mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

The pro model of the Vivo X70 Series will comprise a 50MP primary snapper, two 12MP cameras and an 8MP lens. At the front, both Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Vivo X70 Series will run on Android 11 based ColorOS.

