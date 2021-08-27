New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki.

The Jharkhand government aims to facilitate investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state and generate 5 lakh jobs through two days investors meeting beginning Friday here during which Soren launched the state's Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP).

Also Read | Apple To Increase iPhone 13 Prices Due to Rising Chip Production Cost.

"During one on on meeting with Tata Group officials, the Chief Minister asked them why can't they open an electric vehicles manufacturing plant in the state," an official privy to the meeting told PTI.

Tata Motors, one of the leading automobile manufacturers, has one of its manufacturing plants already located in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Also Read | Vivo X70 & Vivo X70 Pro+ Renders Reportedly Surface Online, To Be Launched Soon.

A Tata Group senior official told PTI that the discussions centred around the proposed EV policy of the state and expansion of group activities in the state and the group would soon come out with suggestions in this regard.

Tata Motors Global Head, Corporate Affairs, Sushant Naik, along with other senior officials from the Tata Group are said to be attending the meeting with Soren and other senior officials from the state including the Chief Secretary, Sukhdev Singh.

Welcoming the players, Soren said: "We have a big workforce waiting for the opportunity. We have abundant amenities in our state. In Jharkhand, a substantial part of the population is from SC/ST communities. If SC/ST people are employed, we will add more incentives to the policy. ...with your support, our state can touch heights. The proposed electric vehicle policy has been presented in front of you. If we look towards the future then I believe electric vehicles are the future vehicles where we can do as much as we want."

The Jharkhand delegation, headed by the Chief Minister, also held talks with major players like Honda Cars, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors besides tops executives of Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd, NTPC, SAIL, GAIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Sons, among others.

Separate meetings are scheduled with a large number of investors including top executives of Adani Power and Toyota etc.

They were briefed about the key features of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (Adityapur), Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 and Jharkhand Ethanol Policy 2021.

Secretary Industries, Jharkhand, Puja Singhal, said: "We are going to provide 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty and registration fee to the companies. Also, companies that promise to invest in the electric vehicle sector within the first 2 years since the launch of EV policy will be provided land at a 50 per cent subsidy by harkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, JIADA. 100 per cent incentive for MSMEs on GST for 7 Years, whereas 9 and 13 Years for large and mega-scale industries. Additionally, we are proposing 100 per cent exemption from vehicle registration fees and 100 per cent exemption from road tax."

The Dalmia Cement group committed to investing Rs 500 crore in the state along with others in multiple sectors such as automobiles.

With the launch of JIIPP 2021, the state government will promote business opportunities in the fields of textile and apparel, automobile, electric vehicles, food processing, pharma, electronic system design and manufacturing, tourism, health, IT & ITeS, renewable energy, breweries and distilleries, startup and incubation centres, education and MSME sectors, he said.

The state government aims at promoting Jharkhand as an industrial hub for electric vehicles, electronic manufacturing, ethanol and other high priority sectors.

To establish the state as a hub of electronics system design and manufacturing, a cluster has been set up near Jamshedpur.

Adityapur Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Ltd, a special purpose company, was established for its smooth functioning.

It is a greenfield project spread across 82 acre of land, he said, adding that the campus has 92 units with plug & play facilities.

An area of 49 acre has been booked for open infrastructure, which is ready to be allocated for 51 electronic manufacturing units.

The JIIPP promises investors up to 100 per cent relief from SGST for nine years and 75 per cent for large scale industries for 12 years.

The policy offers an incentive up to Rs 25 crore as a comprehensive investment project subsidy with an additional 5 per cent provision for women and specially abled investors and entrepreneurs belonging to SC and ST communities.

Apart from these, the policy has proposed interest and power subsidy benefits.

The state Chief Secretary said the government will support investors and stand by them to actualise their investments into returns and growth.

During the launch of the policy here, the chief minister will hold one-on-one meetings with all stakeholders and representatives from different business houses from across the country, where he will listen to the proposals of investors.

Jharkhand is the largest producer of Tasar silk in India and the second-largest manufacturer of horticulture crops.

Apart from road, rail and air connectivity, India's second multi-modal port has been developed on the river Ganges, which provides opportunities to industries established in Jharkhand to the global market.

The government is planning to revive sick industrial units and the state administration has identified several such facilities which can be revived, as per the state government.

These factories can resume operations under the beneficial provisions of the JIIPP 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)