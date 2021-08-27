Vivo, the Chinese tech company is rumoured to launch its Vivo X70 Series next month. Vivo X70 Series will comprise of Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones. Ahead of its launch renders of Vivo X70 and X70 Pro+ have been leaked online. As per the leaked renders by OnLeaks, the design of both X70 and X70 Pro+ looks similar to that of the X70 Pro model. Vivo Y33s Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo X70 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x My Smart Price)

The Vivo X70 will come with a punch-hole display, a volume rocker button and a power button situated on the right side. A USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone and a SIM card tray can be seen in the leaked renders. The handset is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It will feature a triple rear camera setup along with triple LED flashes.

Vivo X70 Pro+ (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Price Baba)

Coming to the Vivo X70 Pro+, it will sport a curved screen, ultra-slim bezels and a punch-hole cut. Leaked renders showcase quad rear cameras, an LED flash and a laser autofocus unit. It is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch display. In addition to this, it will also come with volume rockers and a power button, Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone and a SIM tray. Both Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC whereas the X70 Pro+ handset is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

