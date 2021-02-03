Ranchi, Feb 3 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,793 on Wednesday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,075, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 30, followed by Dhanbad (six) and Bokaro (five), he said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Dhanbad and Simdega districts, the official said.

The state now has 489 active cases, while 1,17,229 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

A total of 55,441 people have been vaccinated so far, including 7,270 on Tuesday, the official added. IKD ACD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)