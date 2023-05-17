New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Jindal Saw on Wednesday posted a more than two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 294.19 crore during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 on account of higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 121.84 crore during the January-March quarter of FY2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its total income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 5,266.84 crore from Rs 4,011.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company were Rs 4,874.20 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 3,807.12 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2023, aggregating to Rs 95.93 crore.

The group has two primary business segments iron and steel products and waterways logistics.

