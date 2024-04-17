New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Jindal Stainless has reduced 2.4 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions between 2022-23 and 2023-24, according to a company statement on Wednesday.

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) is taking various measures to reduce the carbon component in its emissions to nil by 2050.

The company plans to generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per annum with a target to reduce over 13.52 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions annually by the targeted year.

"In the last two fiscals (FY22 and FY23), the company has managed to successfully reduce 2.4 lakh tonnes of Co2 emissions) taking it a step closer towards carbon neutrality and responsible manufacturing," the statement said.

The company said it has started using renewable energy sources for its operations. It has also started producing green hydrogen to be used in steel-making processes.

Besides, JSL has undertaken digitalisation and technology upgradation for energy efficiency and using EVs at its facilities in Odisha and Haryana.

"These initiatives have contributed to the significant reduction of approximately 2.4 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions over the past two fiscal years," the company said.

It has also joined the SBTi initiative, under which the global climate action body will develop measures to help the company meet its net zero emission targets.

UK-based Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) develops standards and tools and provides guidance to companies with a framework for setting ambitious emission reduction targets aligned with climate science.

