New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Tuesday announced a collaboration with global climate action body Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to develop measures which will help the company meet its net zero emission targets.

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) is taking various measures to reduce carbon component in its emissions to nil by 2050.

The company plans to generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per annum with a target to reduce over 13.52 lakh tonne carbon emissions annually by the targeted year.

As part of the partnership, a comprehensive assessment of the company's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory will be conducted across the operations and the entire value chain.

Science based targets are necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "The development marks the beginning of a rigorous process to develop ambitious, science-driven emissions reduction targets. By aligning with SBTi's standards, we aim to significantly reduce carbon footprint and inspire positive change within the industry.”

UK-based SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

It develops standards, tools and provides guidance to companies with a framework for setting ambitious emission reduction targets aligned with climate science.

