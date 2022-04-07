New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent jump in its sales at 10.11 lakh tonnes in FY22 compared to the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of FY22, the company's sales volume stood at 2,69,168 tonnes, up 6 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Also Read | Western Railway To Get Vistadome Coach for Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express From April 11.

In the last fiscal, the sales volume stood at 10,11,292 tonnes, JSL said in a statement.

"The sales volume was backed by JSL's agile supply chain and a flexible product mix with a focus on value added product segments. Despite volatility and global disruptions in raw material supply and logistics, JSL effectively upped its exports," it added.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India at Rs 29,999; First Sale on April 11, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)