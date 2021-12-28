Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) In yet another major step to boost domestic investment in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory government on Tuesday signed a pact with the world-renowned healthcare company Apollo Hospitals to establish a multi-specialty hospital in Jammu.

In the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between J&K Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry) Ranjan Prakash Thakur and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Executive Vice-Chairperson Preetha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the MoU is another major milestone for the Union Territory.

"We have embarked on a new journey of development and socio-economic growth, which will take the J&K UT to levels never seen before," Sinha added.

With greater industry engagement and investment, J&K will grow from strength to strength in the years to come, the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha added added that providing best healthcare facilities, the venture will also bring huge direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals.

The lieutenant governor said J&K is the only UT and state in the country with the universal health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. "We are also having an extensive budget for the health sector."

More healthcare projects and MoUs are in the pipeline to ensure best healthcare within the reach of every citizen of the UT, said the lieutenant governor.

In the first phase, Apollo Hospitals will set up a 250-bed hospital in the region. Well-known for clinical excellence, Apollo has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, providing high-quality, patient-focused medical care.

Thakur spoke on the health facilities to be extended to the people of the Union Territory through the MoU.

Apollo's Reddy shared the vision of Apollo Hospitals to establish the state-of-the-art health facilities in the UT.

"We understand that the health sector creates vast job opportunities and this project will also generate more than 1,000 direct jobs," she said.

Reddy added that this is the responsibility that have been collectively set forth to discharge.

"Apart from this, it will also become the training centre not only for doctors, but also for the nurses, paramedics, technicians, and allied healthcare workers," she added.

Tomorrow, when J&K will become a hub for healthcare tourism, people from the rest of the world can also be treated here. "In a way, this project will help us heal the world," Reddy said.

Reddy said she is committed to bringing specialists in various healthcare sectors onboard. "Trained health personnel are required to efficiently look after the people in need of medical attention."

"We are happy to bring good standard of training, learning and skilling in the health sector to J&K. This is a progressive step. We are thankful to the lieutenant governor for giving us this opportunity. I believe that it's a giant leap of faith but it is a project that will put us on the global map," she added. HRS hrs

