New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in its retail sales at 4,31,733 units for fiscal ended March 31, 2024.

During the last fiscal, the company's wholesales rose 25 per cent to 4,01,303 units against 2022-23 financial year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The wholesale volumes and retail sales of the UK-based automaker were higher in all regions as compared to the preceding year, it added.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) wholesales in the fourth quarter stood at 1,10,190 units, up 16 per cent as against it was a year ago.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

Retail sales in the January-March quarter stood at 1,14,038 units, up 11 per cent from FY23.

Compared to the prior year, retail sales in the quarter were 32 per cent higher in the UK, 21 per cent in North America, and 16 per cent in the Overseas region.

Retail sales in China and Europe fell 9 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively in the fourth quarter over FY23.

Shares of Tata Motors settled 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 1,012.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)