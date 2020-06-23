New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) JMC Projects on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 938 crore.

JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is a contracting company.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 3 A With Snapdragon 665 Chipset Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"JMC Projects (India) Ltd (JMC), a leading civil engineering and EPC Company has secured new orders of Rs 938 crores," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company has received water supply projects in Uttar Pradesh totalling Rs 841 crore and a building project in south India of Rs 97 crore, the filing said.

Also Read | Oppo A11k Budget Smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Now Available for Sale via Amazon.in.

"We are happy with the new order wins in the face of challenging market conditions. We continue to scale up our water business and have expanded our presence in Uttar Pradesh with the new order wins," JMC Projects CEO and Dy Managing Director S K Tripathi said.

"We remain confident of significant growth opportunities in the water business going forward," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)