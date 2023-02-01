Jodhpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Jodhpur is all set to host the G-20 Employment Working Group meeting from Thursday for which delegates from the guest countries have started arriving in the city.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made, and main intersections and other places have been decorated on different themes with public participation.

The guests are being received in traditional Marwari traditions.

Guests have started reaching Jodhpur from Tuesday to attend the meeting. At the airport, the guests were welcomed in Rajasthani style.

The district administration has also appealed to the residents of the city to decorate their homes and establishments with traditional manners, a state government official said.

In the first G20 Employment Working Group meeting to be held from February 2 to 4, the issues of the global skills gap, social security to gig and platform workers and sustainable funding of social security will be discussed.

The meeting is being held under India's presidency of G20. India is hosting the prestigious G20 summit this year, which is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

According to an official, three themes have been identified for the Employment Working Group meeting.

The first theme is addressing the global skill gap, which will discuss skill demand and supply in each country.

The second topic is how to provide maximum social security to gig and platform workers and the third issue is the sustainable funding of Social Security.

Apart from this, the official informed, the delegates will also be introduced to the local flavour of the place through cultural programmes, heritage walk etc.

Earlier, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav in the national capital said the expected outcomes of the deliberations would include an international skill gap mapping portal for assessment of skill demand, a framework for skills and qualifications harmonisation with common taxonomies.

India is hosting 73-plus delegates from 19 countries, European Union and 9 guest countries and 9 regional and international organisations.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

