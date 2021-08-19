New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Joint efforts of the Centre and states will help in successful implementation of the schemes for rooftop solar and harnessing solar energy by farmers, Union minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

The minister has reviewed the progress of PM-KUSUM and Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II with states/UTs and discussed the issues related to the implementation of these schemes, a statement by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said.

The renewable energy minister emphasised on the importance of PM-KUSUM scheme for farmers which provides them day-time reliable source of power for irrigation activities and also increasing their income.

He also stressed upon wide publicity and awareness of PM-KUSUM so that every farmer gets to know the provisions and is benefited from the scheme.

He also discussed with senior officers from states/ UTs about the feeder level solarisation component of PM-KUSUM, which would help in reducing the electricity subsidy, being given for the agriculture sector, to a large extent and assured that all possible support will be provided to states/ UTs in implementation of the scheme.

On the implementation of Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II, the minister re-emphasised the need for wide publicity and awareness about the scheme taking it to each and every household, as installation of rooftop solar will bring down electricity consumption of households and save electricity expenditure.

On the development of solar cities, it was informed that total 20 states/ UTs have identified cities to be developed as solar / Green City.

The minister requested other states to also identify at least a city in their states to be developed as Solar City, and also requested them to launch a campaign in these cities for deployment of clean and green energy projects such as rooftop solar, waste to energy plants, solar street lights, electric vehicle, etc.

He stated that the joint efforts of the Centre and states would help in successful implementation of these schemes and achieving the renewable energy targets of the country.

These meetings were held on August 17-18.

Principal Secretary (Energy/ Power/ NRE), MD/CEO of discoms and State Nodal Agencies participated in these meetings.

