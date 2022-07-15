New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,770.88 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, on account of higher income.

The company's "total profit" was at Rs 14.25 crore in the April-June period of 2021-22, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Honor Pad 8 Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website.

During the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 13,069.17 crore from Rs 10,643.17 crore a year ago.

Expenses were also higher at Rs 10,566.64 crore as against Rs 7,233.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | WhatsApp May Soon Let You Post Voice Notes As Your Status: Report.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with investments of Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)