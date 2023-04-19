New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has no plans of supplying special steel products to Russia, junking reports that claimed the private steel maker is looking to export steel items to that country.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that JSW Steel is planning to supply special steel items to Russia by the end of the year.

When contacted, a JSW Steel spokesperson told PTI: "The company is not planning any supply of special steel to Russia."

JSW Steel is among the top six steel manufacturing companies in India.

