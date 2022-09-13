New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Germany-based SMS group to examine various cutting-edge solutions and R&D projects to cut down carbon emissions in its iron and steel making operations in the country.

The flagship company of the USD 22 billion JSW Group is pumping in Rs 10,000 crore to reduce carbon emissions from steel manufacturing.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The collaboration will enable both companies to examine opportunities together to reduce carbon emissions and produce green steel.

"We need a new transformative approach focused on green steel vision. With our technology partner SMS group, we are on our way to turning metals green in the world," JSW Steel Chairman & MD Sajjan Jindal said in a statement.

Also Read | Follow These Tips To Get the Perfect Term Plan for Your Needs.

SMS group is an engineering and technology company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)