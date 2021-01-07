New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) JSW Steel on Thursday posted a marginal growth of 2 per cent in crude steel output at 4.08 million tonnes during the October-December period of the ongoing fiscal.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 4.02 MT in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

During the 2020 December quarter, production of the company's flat-rolled products grew 4 per cent to 2.98 MT from 2.86 MT in the same period a year ago.

Long rolled products' output also rose 4 per cent to 0.93 MT in the latest quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same was at 0.89 MT.

JSW Steel is part of USD 12 billion JSW Group and has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

