New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Monday tumbled over 12 per cent after the company said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

The stock tanked 14.66 per cent to Rs 2,444 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. It settled at Rs 2,512.75, lower by 12.27 per cent.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 5G India Launch Set for March 16, 2022; Teased on Amazon.

At the NSE, it dropped 12.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,514.70.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 4,636.48 crore to Rs 33,160.52 crore on the BSE.

Also Read | Google Stadia To Get Six New Games Soon: Report.

Jubilant FoodWorks, a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Friday said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

The company's board on Friday accepted the resignation of Pota as the CEO and Wholetime Director of the firm, as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Pota will continue in his current role till June 15, 2022, it added.

In a meeting held on Friday, the company's board placed on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Pota during his tenure with the firm.

The board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor, Jubilant FoodWorks stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)