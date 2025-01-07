Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana government's jungle safari project in the Aravallis would change the fate of the region's rural areas, the state's environment minister Rao Narbir Singh said.

Asserting that it would be the world's largest jungle safari and green corridor, the minister said it will not only aid in environmental conservation but also generate new employment opportunities for local residents in the tourism sector.

Singh was addressing citizens during his visit to Aklimpur, Tikli, Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur villages in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency, an official statement said.

The minister said the Haryana government is committed to the inclusive development of all regions in the state. He added that while maintaining the pace of development in Gurugram district, new milestones are being set to provide the region with a new identity.

The state government will work to uplift every section of society and implement welfare policies for the benefit of the most marginalised, he said, assuring that there would be no shortage of funds for the development of basic infrastructure.

