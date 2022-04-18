New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Jwalamukhi Investment on Monday offloaded TVS Motor Company's shares worth Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jwalamukhi Investment sold a total of 32,62,840 shares of TVS Motor.

The scrips were divested on an average price of Rs 650, valuing the transaction at Rs 212.08 crore.

As of December 2021, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings held 2.47 crore shares, amounting to 5.21 per cent stake in TVS Motor, shareholding data with the BSE showed.

TVS Motor has presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Latin America.

Share of TVS Motor settled 1.12 per cent higher at Rs 657.80 apiece on the NSE.

