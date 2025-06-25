New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The initial share sale of real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd got subscribed 35 per cent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 79,59,780 shares against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 72 per cent, while the non-institutional investors category received 45 per cent subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 17 per cent subscription.

Kalpataru Ltd on Monday said it has garnered Rs 708 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 387-414 per share for its IPO.

Kalpataru's IPO will conclude on Thursday.

The company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,590 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component. It proposes to utilise funds for the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Mumbai-based Kalpataru focuses on the development of residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects. It is also in the redevelopment of societies.

Kalpataru is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)