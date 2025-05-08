Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday reported a 36.44 per cent annual growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 187.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) or net profit stood at Rs 137.49 crore during the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 36.60 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 6,181.53 crore compared to Rs 4,525.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company recorded the annual consolidated PAT for FY25 at Rs 714 crore compared to Rs 596 crore recorded in the preceding financial year.

Consolidated revenue witnessed a 35 per cent growth at Rs 25,045 crore in FY25, against Rs 18,516 crore a year ago.

"We had an excellent start to the current financial year despite continuing volatility in gold prices carrying forward the momentum in business from the previous financial year. We witnessed robust growth in our Akshaya Tritiya sale this year and we continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter," Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Company's shares on Thursday closed at Rs 511.30, down 2.17 per cent on BSE.

