Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI): Karnataka government has issued orders allowing iron ore mining to be resumed in Donimalai mines by NMDC Limited.

The NMDC, which suspended mining in Donimalai, was earlier in a legal battle with the state government over the issue of imposition of premium on the sale price of the iron oreextracted from themines.

Also Read | Oppo Reno5 & Reno5 Pro Listed on JD.com, Likely to Be Launched on December 10, 2020.

NMDC is permitted to commence mining operations, as an interim measure with immediate effect in Donimalai iron ore mines over an extent of 608 hectares at Donimalai range, Sandur Taluk, Ballari district, for which NMDC shall unconditionally pay to the state government 22.5 per cent of IBM (Indian Bureau of Mines) sale price (for Karnataka) apart of royalty and other statutory levies, the order issued on December 1 said.

When contacted, a senior official of the state-owned miner told PTI that the mining would be resumed shortly at Donimalai. Sumit Deb, chairman-cum-managing director of the state-owned miner,had earlier said NMDChas been in discussions with both the Karnataka government and the Centre onDonimalaimine lease extension to resolve certain "unviable terms" in the lease agreement.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Series Users Report Cellular Connection Issue on 5G & 4G Networks.

He further said on September 15 that the state cabinet cleared the application to start mining operations atDonimalai.

The resumption of mining at Donimalai would add production of 5-6 lakh tonnesper month, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)