Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government has decided to establish a District Task Force to address incidents of violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare workers, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the State Task Force, chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday, they added.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to form District Task Forces, conduct regular meetings to address such incidents promptly, and submit detailed reports to the government, officials said.

The Director of the Medical Education Department has been tasked with preparing protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventing violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare professionals.

"These task forces will be established in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner," a senior official said.

Representatives from private hospitals present at the meeting also discussed measures to enhance the safety of doctors and paramedical staff.

Furthermore, Shalini Rajneesh directed hospital management to prominently display the Prohibition of Violence Against Medical Staff and Damage to Medical Establishments Act, 2009 (Karnataka Act 1 of 2009) in key areas within hospital premises, officials said.

According to officials, the meeting addressed several key issues, including implementing professional training for doctors and healthcare professionals to manage patient grief, providing counseling for patients and their families, devising measures to prevent sexual assault on medical staff, and strengthening the legal framework across the state.

The discussions also covered the installation of emergency alarm systems, CCTV surveillance in hospitals, duty protocols for doctors and healthcare professionals, provision of designated and well-equipped duty rooms, and measures to prevent trespassing.

"It was discussed to establish police outposts in hospital premises and implement police patrolling in all hospitals. Strengthening current security measures, hiring adequate security personnel, ensuring proper lighting in critical areas, and restricting public movement after regular outpatient hours were also deliberated," a senior official said.

"We are conducting a comprehensive analysis of facilities and shortcomings in all government hospitals across the state. Nodal officers will visit each hospital to ensure CCTVs are operational, adequate safety measures are in place, and there are sufficient security personnel. Based on this assessment, a report will be submitted to the government," the official added.

Additionally, officials stated that, following a Supreme Court order in August, a National Task Force (NTF) was directed to provide guidance and recommendations for safety measures to prevent and address violence against medical professionals, including sexual violence, while ensuring safe working conditions.

In line with this, a State Task Force Committee was formed on October 3 to implement the NTF's recommendations.

