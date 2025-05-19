New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported about 13 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 513 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 456 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.60 per equity share (i.e. 130 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 3,025 crore during the Fourth quarter of FY25 from Rs 2,813 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, Karur Vysya Bank's net profit stood at Rs 1,942 crore, a 21 per cent growth from Rs 1,605 crore in FY24.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank closed at Rs 226.80 apiece, up 0.40 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)