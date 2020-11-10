Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) The 2020 Technology Leadership award, instituted by the Kerala Management Association, has been awarded to ADGP Manoj Abraham.

Abraham, who is also theCyberdom Nodal Officer of the state, has been selected for the honour considering the adoption of the latest technology in the Kerala Police.

The award recognises the establishment of the first cyber research centre in the country and for the scientific investigation of cases with the help of cyber cell, a release issued by the association said.

The association also considered "the reputation of the Kerala Police in organising 13 consecutive International Cyber Security Conferences" from 2009 to 2020 titled Cocoon.

