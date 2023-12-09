Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 9 (PTI) A 44-year-old doctor and five others were arrested for running a spurious liquor production unit behind a restaurant here, Excise officials said on Saturday.

The unit had been operating at Peringottukara here for sometime by the gang led by Irinjalakuda resident Anoop, an allopathy doctor, they said.

The excise commissioner's squad received secret information about the illegal liquor production unit, a senior officer said.

Based on the tip off, a team of officers led by Thrissur Excise circle inspector Ashok Kumar conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the accused.

"A total of 1,072 liters of spurious liquor, two cars and an air-gun were seized during the raid," the officer told PTI.

The interrogation is underway and further details could be divulged after that, the officer added.

