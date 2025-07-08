Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI) Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday filed a police complaint over a fake social media campaign and sought a thorough investigation into the matter.

The campaign falsely claimed that students would be barred from leaving state-run schools for Friday religious rituals, a statement from the minister's office said.

The message, circulated on social media, also featured his photograph, it added.

