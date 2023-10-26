Chandigarh, October 26: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a 4 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. He said that the Centre had increased the DA for government employees from 42 per cent to 46 per cent. 7th Pay Commission News: Railway Board Announces 4% Hike in DA for Employees.

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the chief minister announced a 4 per cent increase in the DA. The state government employees will get the hiked DA from July 1, 2023, and nearly 3.5 lakh employees in Haryana stand to benefit from this, he said. Tamil Nadu Government Announces 4% Increase in DA for State Government Employees, Teachers and Pensioners.

Khattar was addressing the media here on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government, during which he highlighted several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)