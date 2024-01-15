New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Agritech startup Kisankonnect has raised Rs 31 crore in a funding round, led by climate tech-focused fund Green Frontier Capital (GFC), for growth.

The round also saw participation from Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, along with VC Grid and other family offices.

The company has raised "pre-series A round of Rs 31 crore", according to a statement.

It has partnered with investors to strengthen farmers' community by implementing interventions for soil improvement, reduced usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and improving farm productivity, the statement said.

"Our extensive work on the farm front also benefits our consumers, as they get safer produce to consume. Our tech-enabled temperature-controlled and fully traceable supply chain is unique in the country. This helps the sorted and graded fresh produce of our farmers to reach our consumers in Mumbai and Pune in the shortest possible time," Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO of Kisankonnect, said.

The company intends to use the money to increase its activities in climate-smart agriculture interventions with its 5,000 farmers, strengthen its fresh-produce supply chain technology and add new farm stores to the existing ones in Mumbai and Pune.

"Earlier, we reached our consumers through our Mobile App. Now, our farm stores service our customers with even fresher produce," Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder and Business Head, said.

Kisankonnect is a fresh-produce startup. It sources directly from farmers and phygitally delivers to more than 1 lakh customers in Mumbai and Pune through its D2C (direct to consumer) App and farm stores, the statement said.

