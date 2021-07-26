Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Online course creation platform Knorish on Monday said it has raised USD 1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round of funding led by Inflection Point Ventures along with participation from Rockstud Capital, Pentathlon Ventures, Prophetic Ventures syndicate, among others.

This latest round comes closely after a USD 323,000 round in June last year, bringing the total amount raised to USD 1.4 million, Knorish said in a statement.

The funds raised will be utilised to empower the startup to create the world's most advanced stack for building sales funnels and automations for Online Academies, it added.

"Coaches and instructors are good at teaching, but they struggle to sell. With Knorish's Funnel builder, over 90 per cent of content sellers are able to cross USD 1,000 within the first few months of launching their first funnel," Knorish Co-founder and CEO Kinner N Sacchdev added.

