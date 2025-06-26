Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) Shyam Kolkata Tigers on Thursday made their way into the semifinals of Bengal Pro T20 League after their match against Servotech Siliguri Strikers was abandoned due to rain.

After seven league games, Kolkata, currently in second spot with 4 wins, enter the knockouts with 9 points while Siliguri finished with 5 points from seven games.

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

Batting first after the match was reduced to 9-overs-a-side, Shyam Kolkata Tigers scored 76/5 in 8 overs when rain stopped play.

With the weather showing no signs of improvement, the match was called off and points were shared.

Also Read | Is June 27 Public Holiday in Odisha for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Will Schools and Banks Remain Open or Closed? All You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)