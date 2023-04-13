New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday said its sales bookings rose 28 per cent to Rs 2,232 crore in the last fiscal on better demand.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil, which also has a presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, had posted sales bookings of Rs 1,739 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's sales volumes grew by 21 per cent while the average price realisation per square feet rose by 6 per cent during the 2022-23 fiscal.

Kolte-Patil has developed and constructed over 50 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of around 25 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

