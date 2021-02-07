Mangaluru, Feb 7 (PTI): Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the state Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.

With the inclusion, 7.5 reservation applies to the commmunity, said the Minister.

The move is meant to take the Koragas to the mainstream, he said during the first inter-district sports meet for the community organised in Udupi, 55 kms from here, on Saturday.

More funds would be allotted for the such meets for the Backward Classes from next year, he said, adding: The government would also take steps to revive the proposed housing scheme for the Koragas.

