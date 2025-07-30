New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Mobility and automotive solutions company KPIT Technologies on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 172 crore for the June quarter, posting an almost 16 per cent decline from the year-ago period that had benefitted from an exceptional income.

The revenue from operations rose about 13 per cent to Rs 1,538.7 crore.

For Q1 FY26, KPIT Technologies' net profit stood at Rs 171.8 crore, about 15.8 per cent lower than the same period in the previous year.

The drop was due to impact of currency fluctuation, as also one-time income clocked during the quarter under review.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was almost 30 per cent lower than March quarter (Q4FY25).

"The mobility industry is going through a lot of fluctuations with geopolitical and tariff led uncertainties. We believe these will settle down in a quarter," Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT said.

Patil added, "The performance of Q1FY26 is in line with our expectations and despite macro challenges we have maintained our EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins".

