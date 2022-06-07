Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Agritech platform Krishi Network on Tuesday said it has added six regional languages to its platform to grow its business across the country.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi-backed agritech firm has added six new languages, including Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi and Kannada, to its platform, the company said in a statement.

Krishi Network claims to be a one-stop solution for farmers to get instant and accurate answers of their agriculture-related queries.

The expansion of the platform's regional capabilities will help the company reduce the access barriers to information accessibility and expand its reach to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

"When we started we realised that language was always a huge hindrance for farmers to adopt technological innovations. We were always motivated to create solutions for the masses and the response from farmers has been exceptional.

"This language addition will further ensure that millions of vernacular speaking farmers can get easy access to information and have a frictionless experience," Krishi Network founder and CEO Ashish Mishra added.

