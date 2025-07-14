New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Labour and industry must work in close coordination for the greater good of the nation's workforce and economy, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

The Minister for Labour & Employment made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting of state labour and industry ministers on the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme (ELI).

The objective of the meeting was to deliberate on the implementation modalities and explore collaborative strategies for the effective rollout of the ELI Scheme, the ministry said in a statement.

"Labour and industry are two sides of the same coin...both must work in close coordination for the greater good of the nation's workforce and economy," he stated.

He assured participants that procedural formalities under the scheme have been kept simple to ensure ease of access and encourage wide participation.

The ELI scheme represents the second step after the PLI plan in the direction of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said, adding that the ELI scheme will provide financial support to employers, enabling them to generate additional employment, particularly for the youth.

Mandaviya cited KLEMS data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighting that over 17 crore employment opportunities were generated during the last decade.

This, he noted, is a reflection of the significant economic progress made by the country, particularly driven by robust growth in sectors like construction, manufacturing, and services.

He emphasised that this momentum must be sustained and further accelerated through schemes like ELI, which are designed to create quality jobs, deepen formalisation, and support inclusive development.

