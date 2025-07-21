Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to former state minister Lalji Tandon on his death anniversary, describing his life as an ideal example of democratic values.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Respectful tribute to revered Lalji Tandon 'Babuji', former Governor, senior member of the BJP family, and an exceptional public servant, on his death anniversary."

He added, "Your entire life is an ideal example of democratic decorum."

Adityanath further said, "The values of organizational dedication, purity, and service that you instilled in politics continue to inspire us all."

Tandon was born on April 12, 1935, in Lucknow. He passed away on July 21, 2020, at the age of 85.

He was elected as a Member of Parliament from Lucknow constituency in 2009 and had earlier served as a member of both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Tandon also held key roles as Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly and Leader of the House in the Legislative Council. He also served as governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

