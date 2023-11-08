New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Metro's last train on Sunday will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all its corridors on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Wednesday.

This will include the Airport Line, they said.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on November 12 will start at 10 PM (instead of the routine 11 pm) from terminal stations of all lines, including Airport Express Line," the DMRC said.

Metro train services will commence from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line on Sunday, it said in a statement.

