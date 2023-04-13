Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) More than 500 silencers of motorcycles, which had been modified to produce high decibel sounds, were destroyed as part of a drive by police in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

These silencers, cumulatively worth Rs 5 lakh, were crushed under a road roller on Wednesday, said Sub Inspector Avez Kazi.

Incidentally, police were issuing discount coupons on food, clothing etc to those citizens who alerted police about such silencers.

The drive was initiated after a rally here in February saw the presence of several motorcycles that had installed such silencers.

"This is a result of the drive being made a mass movement," said Superintendent of Police Somay Munde.

