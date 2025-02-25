Latur, Feb 25 (PTI) Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde has been selected for the "Bal Snehi" award by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for doing significant work concerning child welfare as a police officer.

The award will be presented on March 3.

As per a release issued by the SP's office, the book 'Inspector Damini', a compilation of 14 illustrated stories, was made for the first time in Maharashtra under Munde.

This initiative aims to raise awareness among school students about critical issues such as cybercrime, the POCSO Act, anti-ragging laws, child marriage, child labour, traffic regulations, senior citizen laws, and various helplines.

The Latur Police's cyber cell has successfully traced and counselled minors involved in posting stunt videos with dummy guns, knives, swords, and vehicles on social media platforms.

A total of 157 children have been summoned along with their parents and advised against engaging in such inappropriate actions, as per the release.

Additionally, Latur Police had organised an essay writing competition to promote police safety awareness which reached 30,000 students from various schools in Latur city and district.

Munde's intervention led to the district collector issuing a notification to regulate the behaviour of coffee shop owners who were allegedly encouraging students to indulge in inappropriate activities in secluded spaces, the release said.

In collaboration with Tata Social and Science Institute, the first-ever two-day criminal rehabilitation workshop was held, with 189 offenders attending.

Additionally, two workshops concerning children's rights were organised with members of the Maharashtra State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Initiatives like 'Operation Muskaan,' aimed at finding missing children, and legal actions to prevent child labour and exploitation, were also carried out.

