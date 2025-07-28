New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) NBFC player Laxmi India Finance Ltd on Monday raised over Rs 75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

This anchor portion saw participation from institutional investors, including Saint Capital Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets -- ODI, Compact Structure Fund, Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, India Max Investment Fund, Holani Venture Capital Fund-I and Rajasthan Global Securities, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

As per the circular, Laxmi India Finance has allotted 47.79 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at Rs 158 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 75.51 crore.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 150-158 per share, will open for public subscription on July 29 and conclude on July 31.

The Jaipur-based company's IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 1.84 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 56.38 lakh shares by promoters. Overall, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 254.26 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to shore up its capital base to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending and for general corporate purposes.

Laxmi India Finance, a non-deposit-taking NBFC, offers a diverse product portfolio, including MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) loans, vehicle loans, construction loans, and other lending solutions to customers.

As of March 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 1,277 crore from Rs 687 crore as of March 2023, representing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 36 per cent, primarily driven by an increase in volume of its loans and strengthened branch network.

Its operational network spans across 158 branches in rural, semi-urban and urban areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh as of March 2025.

The NBFC player's revenue from operations increased 42 per cent to Rs 246 crore in FY25 against Rs 173 crore in the preceding fiscal year, while its profit after tax rose 60 per cent to Rs 36 crore compared to Rs 22.5 crore during the period.

PL Capital Markets is the sole book-running lead manager to the public issue.

