Jalna (Maha), Apr 7 (PTI) A leopard was rescued from a well after a three-hour operation in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, forest officials said.

Sukhdev Bankar, a resident of Kumbharjhari village in Jafrabad tehsil, found a leopard trapped in his well in the morning.

A team of forest department officials and police rushed to the spot.

A cage trap was lowered into the well and they succeeded in extricating the animal, a one-and-a-half-year-old male, after nearly three hours.

“The leopard would be released into the wild after medical examination," said a forest official.

